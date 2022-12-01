Marijuana in Pennsylvania

Geoff Smith, creator of the cannabis pardon bin, speaks at a rally for marijuana legalization at the Pennsylvania state Capitol on April 20, 2021.

HARRISBURG (TNS) — When announcing the marijuana pardon project earlier this year, Gov. Tom Wolf said it had the potential to help thousands of Pennsylvanians clear their records. But it has fallen well short of that goal.

More than 3,500 people applied for the program, aimed at wiping out low-level marijuana convictions in a one-time mass act of clemency. Less than 250, however, will have an opportunity to clear their record later this month.

