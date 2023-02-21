WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson and Kim Schrier, D-Wash., along with 36 members, introduced Tuesday the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which will allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.

The measure highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.

