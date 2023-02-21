WASHINGTON — U.S. Reps. Glenn “GT” Thompson and Kim Schrier, D-Wash., along with 36 members, introduced Tuesday the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act, which will allow for unflavored and flavored whole milk to be offered in school cafeterias.
The measure highlights the many health benefits and nutrients milk provides to young Americans, including better bone health, lower blood pressure, and reduced risk of cardiovascular disease or Type 2 diabetes.
A press statement from Thompson, chairman of the House Agriculture Committee, mentioned the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans, which indicates milk is a source of three out of four under-consumed nutrients: calcium, potassium and vitamin D.
“Bad federal policy has kept whole milk out of our school cafeterias for too long,” Thompson said. “Milk is the number one source of 13 essential nutrients. In order for students to excel in the classroom, they must have access to proper nutrition. It is my hope the Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act will give children a wide variety of milk options and bolster milk consumption — a win-win for growing children and America’s dairy farmers.”
Schrier, a pediatrician, said she has dedicated her career to the wellbeing of children.
“I know how important adequate nutrition is for growing kids,” she said. “A good diet early in life leads to proper physical growth, helps improve academic performance, and lays a foundation for healthy eating habits as an adult.”
She said milk is an essential part of that diet, providing critical protein, calcium and vitamin D.
“It is a filling, nutritious option that will help ensure our children are well-fed and healthy,” she said.
Advocates said milk is the top source of protein for kids ages 2-11 and the number one source of calcium, potassium, phosphorus, and vitamin D for ages 2-18, with calcium, potassium, and vitamin D being three of the four nutrients the most recent Dietary Guidelines for Americans identifies as nutrients of public health concern.
The dietary guidelines also note that nearly 90% of Americans do not meet the recommended intake for dairy, including school-aged children.