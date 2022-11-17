Students from Bradford Area Christian Academy, prekindergarten through eighth grade, collected donated items to fill boxes for Operation Christmas Child shoeboxes.

On Wednesday, older students walked 28 boxes over to the First Baptist Church of Bradford. The students and volunteers at the church proceeded to pray over the boxes. The shoeboxes, filled with items from all 59 of the school’s students, will help children all over the world.

