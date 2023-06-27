EMPORIUM — The Barbara Moscato Brown Memorial Library in Emporium held their Kickoff Party for the Summer Reading Program Saturday with guest host, area author and artist John Schlimm. The theme this year is “All Together Now” and celebrates community, friendship and cooperation. Attendees got to create a collaborative splatter paint mural, to be unveiled soon, and even got to splatter paint the Schlimm.
Participants also created a visual “Garden of Kindness” coloring pages which will be handed out to Summer Reading participants this week. The library ended the day with walking tacos and a story from Mr. Matt, “Klyde the Kraken Wants a Friend” by Brooke Hartman.
Be sure to look out for the next in-person Summer Reading Program event coming July 13 where participants will get to make their own chalk.