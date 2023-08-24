Wednesday in Bradford was the first day of school for area children. Despite a little busing confusion, it was a successful day.
Superintendent Katy Pude said, “There were some delays with busing due to construction in some places. And, the delayed start for seventh and eighth grades at Fretz and the upperclassmen at the high school caused a bit of confusion. Once everyone was in, everything went extremely well.” None of the administrators had reported any issues to her.
She was excited about the evening’s Meet the Teams event that had to be moved into the auditorium due to weather. Meet the Teams is a seasonal event to introduce sports teams from the middle and high schools to the parents and community at large. “There is so much we are doing — we really do a lot in the first couple of weeks,” Pude added.
Other happenings coming up include the Reading Under the Lights event 7:30 to 8:15 p.m. Sept. 22 at Parkway Field. The event is free and open to all families in the Bradford community.
And, after a summer of renovations, the middle school was ready. New administrators, Principal Missy Merry and Assistant Principal Amber Benjamin, were there to welcome students. The nurse issued a reminder to all seventh-grade parents, guardians and caregivers who should have received a letter, to return the proof of immunization or exemption before the end of the week.
Beginning Sept. 1 the Bradford Football Boosters Committee asks store owners to participate in the inaugural Let’s Paint This Town Red and Black. Decorate with school colors to show support for the Bradford Owls football team. The contest will run through Sept. 29, when storefront displays will be voted on by the community after the homecoming game. The winner receives bragging rights and a trophy. For more information about the contest, contact Crystal Salada, committee coordinator, at bradfordfootballbooster@gmail.com.
Pude offered a few reminders for the community in regard to school buses, especially in the first few weeks of school.
“Please be patient with buses. The drivers are helping small children get on and off safely,” she said. “It is normal in the first couple of weeks for buses to run a little late.”
Another area that is a concern is the pickup at each school.
“Parent pickup is always a potential safety issue,” she said. “Please watch for our children who may be crossing parking lots and roadways.”
Pude offered the following for each school:
At GGB, exit toward Bolivar Drive rather than Constitution Avenue. This allows emergency crews a pathway to the school. Also, be mindful of the neighborhood in this area and don’t block residents’ driveways.
At School Street, the area is condensed and landlocked. This creates a lot of vehicle traffic as well as students who are trying to get to them or to walk home.
For Fretz, do not park along St. Francis Drive or Lorana Avenue, doing so causes a bottleneck. If there were ever to be an emergency at the school, the roadways must remain clear for first responders to get there. Park in the parking lot only. Also, exit the school area by way of Hawthorne Road rather than St. Francis.
At the high school, avoid the back parking lot while the buses are loading and unloading. On Interstate Parkway, be mindful of students who are crossing the street.
Crossing guards are posted at both elementary schools and the middle school.