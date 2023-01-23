SLT - Step Crew

Performances of the 2023 Struthers’ Winter/Spring Celebrity Series.

 Photos provided

WARREN — Struthers Library Theatre in Warren, announced its Celebrity Series for the 2023 winter/spring season.

The Marshall Tucker Band, The StepCrew, and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will take their place in the theater’s proud 140-year history.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos