WARREN — Struthers Library Theatre in Warren, announced its Celebrity Series for the 2023 winter/spring season.
The Marshall Tucker Band, The StepCrew, and Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder will take their place in the theater’s proud 140-year history.
Southern rock mainstays The Marshall Tucker Band kick off the season on Saturday, February 25. With hit singles like “Heard It In a Love Song,” “Fire On The Mountain,” “Can’t You See,” and “Take The Highway,” they’ve earned seven gold and three platinum albums. Led by founding member and lead singer Doug Gray, they represent an unforgettable time and place in music. “As we’ve become older,” Gray grinned, eyes twinkling, “Our Southern heritage seems to come out even more. But no matter how old we get, we can still rock your socks off.” Presented by Whirley DrinkWorks.
On Sunday, March 5, Struthers will welcome The StepCrew, a dynamic dance production combining three percussive dance styles — Irish, Tap and Ottawa Valley. The StepCrew achieves the ultimate balance of respecting traditional dance forms and creating exciting modern fusions never seen or heard before. The show will have the audience literally on its feet. Featuring Warren’s own Celtic/British folk duo Sixpence. Presented by The Defrees Family Memorial Fund and The Community Foundation of Warren County.
Bluegrass and Country legend Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder roll in on Saturday, May 20. With hit singles such as “Crying My Heart Out Over You,” “I Don’t Care,” and “Heart Broke,” Ricky Skaggs produces bluegrass music that preserves the musical legacy of the most talented artists of his generation. A 15-time Grammy winner, member of both the Country and Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame, and National Medal of Arts recipient, Skaggs’ career is easily among the most significant in country music history. Featuring the Clearfield County bluegrass of the Megan McGarry Trio. Presented by Kwik Fill/Red Apple and Country Fair.
Struthers Library Theatre thanks its donors, members, sponsors and patrons for supporting the arts in this historic landmark.