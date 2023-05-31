OLEAN, N.Y. — This year’s Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce’s (GOACC) StrOlean event is set for Friday, June 2.
This year they reportedly have more than 40 organizations throughout the area that are registered to sell, organize an event, or be a food vendor for StrOlean 2023.
“We encouraged businesses, nonprofits and school groups to participate in StrOlean,” stated Sarah Blovsky, GOACC member services director. There are several different types of vendors for StrOlean that include pop-up markets, events and food vendors.
Pop-Up Markets will include arts and crafts, artisans, catalog/home party, farm market stands, artwork, jewelry and more! Some of the StrOlean events include Retriever Training by Jim Beverly, Storytime with The Salvation Army, Bouch’s Automotive’s open house, a stomp rocket event with the Challenger Learning Center, a job fair, and a cardio dance class with the Neighborhood School of Dance.
Food vendors include but are not limited to: The Hungry Burro, Inner Magnolia and ZET’s Italian ice cart.
For more information on StrOlean, call GOACC at (716) 372-4433 or email events@oleanny.com.