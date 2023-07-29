American Refining Group Inc. (ARG) announced Friday, Abbie Strait as the recipient of its 2023 scholarship. In collaboration with the McKean County Community Foundation (MCCF) the scholarship fund was established in 2018 by the ARG Employees Scholarship Committee in recognition of the hard work and determination demonstrated by its many employees, leadership team and owner.
ARG employees’ children, grandchildren or legal dependents pursuing any post-secondary education are eligible for the scholarship. The annual ARG employee golf tournament remains the primary source of funds for the scholarship.
Abbie Strait, daughter of ARG Rose Unit Operator Tom (pictured) and Suzanne Strait of Duke Center, Pa. is enrolled in Triangle Tech’s Welding and Fabrication Technology program and is planning to attend at the DuBois, Pa. campus.
ARG proudly supports numerous other educational initiatives for local youth including the Student Enterprise program of the Bradford Area High School, University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s new Engineering and Information Technologies programs as well as other existing programs, events organized by Dream It/Do It of Western New York and offers student job shadowing and internship opportunities.
MCCF provides the administrative and investment management services that make it easy for donors to accomplish their charitable wishes by establishing donor advised, scholarship and other types of funds at the Foundation.
The McKean County Community Foundation is an affiliate of the Community Foundation of the Northern Alleghenies. For more information, please contact the Community Foundation at (844) 238-2289.