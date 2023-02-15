Nicole Steinhauer MUG

NICOLE STEINHAUER

SMETHPORT — Bradford native Nicole Steinhauer has announced her intention to run for McKean County coroner on the Republican ballot in the May primary.

The daughter of Arthur (Barbara) Steinhauer and Jeanne (Neff) Capra, she is a fourth-generation resident of McKean County. She was raised and educated in Bradford, attending St. Bernard Elementary School and graduating from Bradford Area High School. She went on to attend Temple University, majoring in biology, returning to Bradford in 2009 and working in local healthcare in McKean County for the last 14 years.

