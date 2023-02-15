SMETHPORT — Bradford native Nicole Steinhauer has announced her intention to run for McKean County coroner on the Republican ballot in the May primary.
The daughter of Arthur (Barbara) Steinhauer and Jeanne (Neff) Capra, she is a fourth-generation resident of McKean County. She was raised and educated in Bradford, attending St. Bernard Elementary School and graduating from Bradford Area High School. She went on to attend Temple University, majoring in biology, returning to Bradford in 2009 and working in local healthcare in McKean County for the last 14 years.
Steinhauer spent 10 years as an emergency department nurse at BRMC before going to UPMC Kane, where she is the Unit Director of Nursing, Cardiopulmonary and Respiratory Therapy, and serves as the forensic coordinator.
She holds an ASN, is licensed as a Registered Nurse in both Pennsylvania and New York and is currently pursuing a Master’s Degree in Nursing. She currently maintains Board Certification in Emergency Nursing, as well as Adult/Adolescent and Pediatric Sexual Assault Nurse Examiner through the International Association of Forensic Nurses. She has completed over 350 hours of continuing education in forensics including courses in death investigation, pediatric death investigation, and aquatic events. She serves as an Expert SANE Field Instructor for Duquesne University in the Adult/Adolescent and Pediatric forensic nurse education and training programs.
“As an Emergency Nurse, I recognized the resource gap that exists for patients who have been victims of violent crime and sought specialized training as a forensic nurse to bridge those gaps,” she said. “That training specifically included advanced understanding of anatomy and physiology, obtaining a medical forensic history, traumatic injury identification with special attention to discreet injuries, mechanism of injury, physical evidence collection, forensic photography, and training in courtroom testimony.”
The multi-disciplinary approach required in medical forensic cases involves collaboration among multiple local agencies. Similarly, death investigations require clear, well-defined channels of communication between the coroner and key agencies, as multi agency cooperation is critical for collaboration, information-sharing and coordinating activities. She currently serves on the McKean and Elk County Multidisciplinary Investigative Teams and has fostered relationships with key stakeholders in McKean County that would be essential to success in the coroner’s role. Additionally, she is well versed in providing courtroom testimony and has testified as an expert witness in multiple jurisdictions, including McKean County.
She is a past Cub Scouts Pack 498 pack leader and former Bradford Regional Little League coach. She resides in Bradford with her significant other, Anthony Crowley, and their dog Cooper.
“I have dedicated myself to the service and care of this community, both in life and in death, which led me to obtain specialized training and expertise in forensics, where the medical and legal needs of the community overlap,” Steinhauer said. “That specialized education, training, and experience has uniquely prepared me to serve the people of McKean County as coroner.
“My promise to the community if elected is to ensure thorough, accurate, fiscally responsible, and timely death investigations with prompt response times, as death determinations significantly impact surviving family members, civil and criminal actions, and public safety.”
She continued, “In addition, I am committed to providing community education and outreach related to the coroner’s office, as well as a trauma informed approach when communicating with grieving families. While some deaths occur due to a criminal event; every death is a medical event and requires medical expertise.”