Pennsylvania State Police will offer free safety-seat checks in observance of Child Passenger Safety Week from Sept. 17 to 23.
Certified technicians will be available to check any car seat installed in a vehicle. Checks are scheduled 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on the following dates at the various locations: Sept. 17 at Kane Community Center, 46 N. Fraley St., and the Port Allegany Fire Department, 65 W. Maple St.; Sept. 19 at the Kane Community Center and Bradford City Fire Department, 25 Chestnut St.; and Sept. 23 at the Port Allegany Fire Department.