HARRISBURG (TNS) — Two major rivals in Pennsylvania's gaming industry have clashed in a high-stakes battle over Philadelphia investor Ira M. Lubert's bid to open a mini-casino just a few miles from the Pennsylvania State University campus.

The Pennsylvania Gaming Board, meeting in Harrisburg on Wednesday, heard Cordish Gaming's challenge of Lubert's application to locate a satellite casino in the Nittany Mall, just outside State College. Cordish, which last year opened the Live! Casino and Hotel Philadelphia in South Philly, was the runner-up in the 2020 auction, which Lubert won with a $10,000,101 bid.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos