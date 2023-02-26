Dedicated student

Butler County Community College student Alexis Krug, of St. Marys, is shown in the 28-foot camper she stays in near campus in Butler Township while attending the college’s physical therapist assistant program.

 Butler County CC

BUTLER — An Elk County resident who stays in a 28-foot camper near Butler County Community College’s main campus to avoid a round-trip commute of four hours as she pursues an associate degree, has received a $500 scholarship from an academic consortium that recognizes her commitment to learning.

Alexis Krug, of St. Marys, has a 4.0 grade-point average as a student in BCCC's physical therapist assistant career program, pays the college’s out-of-county tuition rate and expects to graduate in May without debt on the degree.

