ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — While celebrating the arrival of St. Bonaventure University’s 22nd president and launching the largest fundraising campaign in its history, Bonas alumni and friends joined together in raising more than $20 million overall for the university, including more than $2.9 million for The Bonaventure Fund.
“I’ve learned in my first year how invested Bonnies are in their alma mater,” said Dr. Jeff Gingerich, university president. “They understand the value of a Bonaventure education and want to ensure that future generations can reap the benefits of it as well.”
More than 6,600 donors contributed gifts overall to the university between June 1, 2022 and May 31, 2023.
This marks another outstanding year of fundraising for the university, according to Janet Glogouski, interim vice president for Advancement. “It’s been an incredible effort by our alumni, students, parents, friends, faculty, staff and benefactors. We are extremely grateful to each and every donor for their generosity.”
Glogouski noted that the $2.9 million raised for The Bonaventure is essential in support of operations. Gifts to the fund enrich educational experiences, strengthen student support programs and boost scholarship aid. Last fall, the university welcomed the largest incoming freshman class in 20 years due in part to expanded scholarship aid packages, she said.
Glogouski also praised the hard work of the many volunteers who generated excitement among classmates during the 2023 Reunion Class Challenge. The initiative raised $628,325 for the fund, with members of the classes of 1983 and 1973 leading the way with the most money raised and the highest participation rate, respectively.
Another high note includes the best-ever fundraising year for the Bonnies Athletic Fund (BAF) with more than $1.2 million raised in support of student-athletes.
Funds raised through the past fiscal year also count toward the $125 million goal of the Bolder Bonaventure campaign. Since the beginning of its “silent phase” in 2018 through May 31, 2023, more than $96 million has been raised and utilized.
“All of this speaks to the profound belief our community has in the Bonaventure experience and their commitment to its character and values,” Gingerich said. “We are working as one to build a bolder future for all.”
During the 2022-2023 fiscal year (unaudited results), Bonaventure also:
- Enjoyed the support of 1,620 Devereux and Young Grotto Society members who invested more than $16 million in the university.
- Celebrated the eighth annual Bona Giving Day, which generated 1,400 gifts and more than $478,000 for The Bonaventure Fund.
- Launched the first-ever Bonnies Athletic Fund Giving Day, raising more than $267,000 from more than 1,300 donations.
- Received 100 percent participation in giving from members of the Board of Trustees for The Bonaventure Fund.
- Welcomed 299 new donors who gave to The Bonaventure Fund.
- Received gifts from 10 estates, totaling over $3.5 million.
- Hosted more than 500 alumni during Reunion Weekend.
- Dispersed 19 Keenan-Martine grants totaling nearly $100,000 for teaching enhancement.
- Established 20 new scholarships, bringing the total number of endowed and annual scholarships at the university to 345.
- Awarded more than $1.8 million through endowed and annually funded scholarships to 512 deserving students.