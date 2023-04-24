PORT ALLEGANY — A spaghetti dinner will be held April 30 at the Port Allegany Moose Lodge from noon until sold out to benefit the Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service.
The dinner including spaghetti and meatballs, salad, breadsticks and dessert will be available at a cost of $10 per person and half-dinners available for children 12 and under at a cost of $5.
In addition to the dinner, there will be a Bucket Auction, a Lottery Ticket Frame Raffle, a 2022 Autographed Gator Football with JB Graphic Print and a 50/50 raffle.
Headley served in the U.S. Marines and worked in sales before entering the ministry in 1991. He served United Methodist Churches in Shinglehouse, Ceres, Trinity (now Port Allegany UMC) Port Allegany Evangelical UMC (now closed), Crosby, Riverside and Fishing Creek, all in the Kance District of the UMC.
He loved serving his church and community and loved spending time with and supporting the youth of the community. The Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service is given to help keep his memory alive and to encourage more youth involvement in service to their school, community and churches. Students in grades 7-12 at Port Allegany High School may apply for the awards.
The dinner is sponsored by Headley’s Headliners and Port Allegany Moose Lodge 460 FC. The Bucket Auction and raffles are sponsored by Headley’s Headliners and the Port Allegany Rotary Club.
Donations to the Pastor Randy Headley Memorial Award for Community Service can be mailed to Pam Fischer, 3786 Route 155, Port Allegany, PA 16743. Checks should be made out to Headley’s Headliners. To donate to the Bucket Auction call Cherie Nasto at (814)598-0779 or (814)642-7220