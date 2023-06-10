WELLSBORO — Candidates from Smethport and Port Allegany will be vying for the title of the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen on Saturday, June 17, in Wellsboro.
Olivia Schott is representing Port Allegany Junior-Senior High School and her community, and Kaylee Swanson is representing Smethport Junior-Senior High School and her community as Pennsylvania Laurel Queen candidates.
From Potter County, Miss Austin is Savannah Horton and Miss Coudersport is Mady Goodrich. Miss Cameron County is Kendyl Hostetlar.
The daughter of Christa and Daniel Schott, Olivia was a National Honor Society member as a junior and senior (vice president as a senior) and a jazz choir member (qualified for district chorus) as a senior. She won the 2022 Bausch & Lomb Science Award as a junior. The summer before her junior year, she worked at Schott Associates Eye Care, doing inventory, cleaning, filing, and other minor office work. She enjoys sewing, baking, reading, and running.
After graduation, Schott will attend Arcadia University in Glenside, seeking a degree in forensic science. She hopes to obtain her Ph.D. in forensic science, and work in either a lab or as a university professor.
The daughter of Rebecca and Tor Swanson of Smethport, Kaylee was inducted into the National Honor Society as a sophomore, she was a member as a junior and senior and a three-year blood drive volunteer. As a freshman and sophomore, she played left field for the softball team, and was a marching band member. As a freshman and junior, she was Class of 2023 president.
Swanson has been employed at the Smethport Drive-In all four years of high school, working after school, weekends, and summers. She enjoys photography, drawing, and hiking.
This fall, she will attend Penn West Edinboro in Edinboro, and major in Accounting.
While in Wellsboro, the 27 Laurel Queen candidates will enjoy a full weekend of activities.
At noon on Friday, June 16, they will gather on the Tioga County Courthouse steps for the official welcome. The young ladies will then go to Colton Point State Park to visit the West Rim and see the Pennsylvania Grand Canyon, followed by a picnic lunch.
At 4:30 p.m. on Friday, the band Yetsu will open the Pennsylvania Laurel Queen's Preview on the Deane Center's outdoor stage at 104 Main St. The 2022 Laurel Queen Regan Regina and this year's queen candidates will be introduced to the public at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event with great music. Bring lawn chairs. The rain location is the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.
Saturday afternoon, June 17, the candidates will ride on floats in the 2 p.m. Laurel Festival Parade. Also featured will be the Pennsylvania Bucktails, drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, high school marching bands, vintage cars, floats and more.
That evening at 6:30 p.m., the coronation of the 2023 Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be on stage at the Wellsboro Area High School Auditorium at 227 Nichols Street. Coronation tickets are available at the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce office at 114 Main St. in Wellsboro and at the door.
There will be a free concert a day Monday through Friday, June 12-16.
The juried Arts and Crafts Fair and International Streets of Foods will be open with 95 vendors from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, June 16 and from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday, June 17. The festival concludes Sunday morning, June 18 with the 10:30 a.m. Union Church service on The Green.