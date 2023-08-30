OLEAN, N.Y. — Graduates of area high schools recently received Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation-managed scholarship awards.
Kaylee Swanson, of Smethport High School received the Kathleen Loop Snyder Memorial Scholarship for $1,400. Swanson will study accounting at PennWest Edinboro University.
This scholarship, in memory of Kathleen Loop Snyder who worked for more than 30 years as a speech pathologist through the Seneca Highlands IU9, is for a student graduating from the Smethport Area School District. Preference is for a student pursuing post-secondary education in a career/vo-tech field.
Donations can be made to funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203, Olean, N.Y. 14760 or online at cattfoundation.org.