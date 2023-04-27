KANE — The Governor’s Awards for Environmental Excellence are awarded each year by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and recipients were honored Tuesday evening, April 25, at a dinner in Harrisburg hosted by The Pennsylvania Environmental Council. These awards highlight the best in environmental innovation and expertise throughout the Commonwealth. Featured speakers were Richard Negrin, Acting Secretary of the PA Department of Environmental Protection and Cindy Adams Dunn, Secretary of the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources.
Joel Morrison, Fund Administrator for West Penn Power Sustainable Energy Fund (WPPSEF), said “It is with great pride that we accept this important award as environmental stewards and innovators in the uses of energy. WPPSEF is honored to bring this project to Kane and the region to show how high-performing buildings can be used to lift the economy.”
Six&Kane, originally constructed in 1897, was renovated to Passive House EnerPhit standards using materials and design concepts that complement the natural beauty of the PA Wilds region. Six&Kane was developed by 63 Fraley Street, LLC in collaboration with the WPPSEF. The project focused on transforming a vacant three-story masonry building into an energy efficiency showcase.
The overarching project goal was to demonstrate that vacant properties can be transformed into high performance buildings to drive positive economic impact and environmental betterment while enriching the lives of community residents. Specific project goals included demonstrating Passive House construction in a rural community, utilizing local building materials and labor, installing a three-story elevator shared with the building next door to facilitate the renovation of two buildings, and to work with the Kane Borough and the PA Wilds region to showcase the economic, environmental, and educational aspects of the project. Today, Six&Kane represents the modern rebirth of 63 North Fraley St. in uptown Kane.
Visit wppsef.org for further information or visit YouTube to see what our project partners have to say about us.