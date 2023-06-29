OLEAN, N.Y. — Six recent area graduates recently received scholarship awards from funds managed by the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation to support their pursuit of studies in education- and law enforcement-related fields of study.
Sarah Beaver of Otto-Eldred High School, Panya Cammeyer of Portville Central School and Emma Dwaileeebe of Olean High School each received the Ben & Rose Schwabenbauer Educational Scholarship for $850.
The scholarship provides three annual scholarships for graduating seniors from Otto-Eldred High School (Pa.), Bradford Area High School (Pa.), Olean High School or Portville Central School who will be attending a four-year school. Preference is for students planning to pursue a degree or career in education, law enforcement or a related field.
Beaver will attend Penn State University to study agriculture and extension education. Cammeyer will study applied forensics science at Mercyhurst University. Dwaileebe plans to study philosophy at Lafayette University, with the goal of pursuing a career in education policy.
Dwaileebe also received the Signe, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma Johnson Scholarship for $1,150.
Established through the trust of Signe H. Johnson, this scholarship is given to Olean High School seniors with preference given to students who have strong educational/career goals or who plan to pursue a degree in teaching. The scholarship is named for Johnson who taught at both Olean High School and Portville Central School, and her sisters, Svenborg, Agnes and Selma, all of whom were Olean High School teachers.
Jilllian Long of Portville Central School received the Signe H. Johnson Scholarship for $1,100.
The scholarship, established by the trust of Signe H. Johnson, is for a Portville Central School senior with preference for a student pursuing a degree in teaching or who has strong educational/career goals.
Long will attend SUNY Geneso to study English adolescent education.
Jared Morgan of Olean High School received the inaugural Dr. Brian O’Connell Sr. Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship, established in memory of Dr. Brian O’Connell who worked for 37 years in the Olean City School District before retiring as the principal of Ivers J. Norton Elementary School, is for graduating high school senior’s or graduates of Olean High School who will be attending or are currently enrolled in college and plan to pursue a degree in an education-related academic major.
Morgan will study adolescent education and biology at St. Bonaventure University.
Allegany-Limestone Central School’s Izabella Provorse received the Deputy Wayne Krieger and Carol Krieger Memorial Scholarship for $500.
This scholarship benefits graduating seniors of Cattaraugus County and Allegany County high schools intending to study criminal justice, with a preference for a student who is a BOCES criminal justice student. The fund also supports an annual scholarship for a student attending the Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s Academy.
Provorse will attend Jamestown Community College to begin studies in psychology.
Donations can be made to either of these funds at CRCF, 301 North Union St., Suite 203 in Olean, or online at cattfoundation.org
Established in 1994, the Cattaraugus Region Community Foundation is growing good by connecting donors to the causes they care about most in the region. Grants from the foundation support many areas, including education, scholarships, health care, the arts, community development, human service, and youth development.
To learn more, call (716) 301-CRCF (2723), email foundation@cattfoundation.org, or visit online at www.cattfoundation.org. CRCF is also on Facebook (facebook.com/cattfoundation) and Twitter (@CattFoundation).