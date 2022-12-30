Shop with a Cop

St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas takes a boy shopping at Walmart during Elk County’s annual Shop with a Cop.

ST. MARYS — Twelve Elk County children received the Christmas gift of a shopping spree alongside law enforcement officers during the second annual Shop with a Cop.

Taking place at Walmart in St. Marys earlier this month, Shop with a Cop incorporates all police departments in the county, including state police, St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and the Elk County Sheriff’s office, State Police Trooper Bruce Morris said.

