ST. MARYS — Twelve Elk County children received the Christmas gift of a shopping spree alongside law enforcement officers during the second annual Shop with a Cop.
Taking place at Walmart in St. Marys earlier this month, Shop with a Cop incorporates all police departments in the county, including state police, St. Marys, Ridgway, Johnsonburg and the Elk County Sheriff’s office, State Police Trooper Bruce Morris said.
Shop with a Cop is a well-known and popular event other police departments do each year, including surrounding areas such as DuBois and Punxsutawney.
In its first year, the Elk County initiative served 15 elementary-age children.
Organizers contact the three school districts in Elk County — St. Marys, Ridgway and Johnsonburg — and staff then choose students whom they believe would benefit from this effort due to financial or home circumstances. This year benefited four students from each district.
Shop with a Cop is very much a team effort, Morris noted, also crediting Walmart store manager Tara Pfuefer and City of St. Marys Police Department Chief Tom Nicklas for their “behind the scenes” help in putting this together. The effort goes very smoothly thanks to everyone involved.
This initiative is made possible each year thanks to a grant from the Walmart Supercenter in St. Marys, as well as help from the City of St. Marys Community and Economic Development department, Morris says.
Similarly to last year, everyone gathered at Walmart on the evening of Dec. 7, where children were given a gift card with roughly $166 on it, said Morris, and the officers paired up with each child kept track of the spending.
Many of the same officers were eager to be a part of “Shop with a Cop” again this year, as it is such a positive and enlightening experience, said Morris. Seeing the joy on the kid’s faces makes all of the work worthwhile.
Something inspiring to see, Morris noted, is that when the kids go through the checkout after their shopping spree, many have picked out gifts for their family members.
And, often if the child goes a little over their gift card limit, officers are sure to cover the extra cost.
Another perk of Shop with a Cop is that rarely are all of these law enforcement agencies doing something positive with one another, Morris says. This also allows community children to see police in a positive light and become more comfortable around them.
The officers get just as much enjoyment out of this as the children do, Morris said, noting the many smiling faces he observed that evening.
“It’s just a really good thing to see go on,” he said. “It’s beneficial to everyone involved, not just the kids.”
Morris, who is set to retire from his longtime state police career after the first of the year, said Shop with a Cop will definitely continue in Elk County. And, the initiative became one of his favorite community events to be a part of.