Seneca Highlands Career Technology Center serves four counties with programs leading to skills required to pursue a career in emergency services.

PORT ALLEGANY — In January 2016, Fire Chief Dana Spitler contacted James Young, Director of Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center (SHCTC), to discuss the formation of an emergency service program. Partnering with Carol Duffy, County Commissioner, this led to the establishment of an occupational advisory committee who worked tirelessly to support the development of a high school program that would serve four counties in North Central Pennsylvania. Today, we are proud to announce that the program has been successfully launched and is currently in operation.

The program, which was launched for the 2018-19 school year, has been a successful endeavor thanks to the unique process and tenacity of the committee members. The committee sought funding from municipalities, foundations, and community organizations, resulting in enough funds to launch the program.

