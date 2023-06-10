HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Education Friday urged Pennsylvanians to remember the many food assistance programs available to children and their families during the summer months.
“It is critical that students continue to have access to healthy meals when school is not in session, especially during the summer months when they’re busy growing, learning, and playing,” said Acting Secretary of Education Dr. Khalid Mumin. “There are hundreds of summer food sites operating across the Commonwealth, and it’s easier than ever to find a site near you. We encourage all parents and caretakers to locate their nearest location online or by phone or text.”
The USDA Summer Meals for Kids Site Finder can help families access Summer Food Assistance Program (SFAP) locations in their area. The program provides meals to children participating in enrichment, recreational or activity programs over the summer. The site finder is also available in Spanish. It is updated weekly over the summer months.
Individuals can also find sites by calling 211, 1 (866) 3-Hungry, or 1 (877) 8Hambre, or by texting "Summer" or "VERANO" to (914) 342-7744.
Children 18 years and under may receive meals through the program. And individuals 19 years and older who have a mental and physical disability and participate during the school year in a public or private school program are also eligible to receive meals.
Meals are served at sites located in areas with significant concentrations of children from low-income families. All meals and snacks served through the SFSP must meet federal nutrition standards, and require servings of grains, proteins, fruits and vegetables, and milk.