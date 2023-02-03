Just in time for Valentine’s Day the seniors of Bradford’s Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge decided to volunteer their time to participate in an international project of kindness, generosity and pleasant surprises — for all involved.

The nursing homes conducted two art classes on Thursday under the guidance of their Artist in Residency Julie Mader they created quilted hearts to participate in the “I Found a Quilted Heart” (IFAQH) project.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos