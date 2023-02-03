Just in time for Valentine’s Day the seniors of Bradford’s Ecumenical Home and Chapel Ridge decided to volunteer their time to participate in an international project of kindness, generosity and pleasant surprises — for all involved.
The nursing homes conducted two art classes on Thursday under the guidance of their Artist in Residency Julie Mader they created quilted hearts to participate in the “I Found a Quilted Heart” (IFAQH) project.
The IFAQH community of volunteers place small quilted hearts around the globe to brighten the day of a stranger. Hearts are made of fabric, generally the size of the palm, and can be any shape of heart. Most have a layer of batting or fiberfill and are embellished with buttons, sequins, lace, ribbons, bows and more.
The activities staff of Chapel Ridge and Bradford Ecumenical Home will begin hiding the decorated hearts this weekend, and plan to finish stashing the heart-shaped caches by Wednesday, Feb. 8. Community members should be on the lookout next week!
“We will be hiding these hearts according to IFAQH guidelines,” explained Geitner. “There are only about 20 hearts or so, so anyone who locates one of them will truly be lucky.
“People of various interests are likely to locate a heart during their usually daily routines — so keep your eyes open,” Geitner exclaimed.
For clues on where to look for the quilted hearts, visit the IFAQH website to read their rules and regulations for placing the hearts in the community.
While reviewing the “found hearts” map on the IFAQH website the residents noticed the closest heart found so far was in Mount Jewett. Mader reported that IFAQH estimates that only about 5% of found hearts are reported.
While focusing on the map Geitner said, “Maybe we can fill in some of those gaps there with these hearts here that we are decorating today.”
The nursing homes encourage individuals who are lucky, or skilled, enough to locate a quilted heart in the surrounding area to share their story on the IFAQH website, www.ifaqh.com.
“We hope folks who find these hearts out in the community might be inspired to get other groups involved with the project of kindness — Decorating hearts and placing them out and about for someone to eventually find,” said Mader. “This would be a great project for 4H clubs, girl and boy scouts, student and community groups.”
Although the tags attached to each heart provide the IFAQH website address to report the finding of the heart, Mader was curious to know if “local citizens who find the hearts in the Bradford area could also report their findings to the Bradford Era, so that everyone can know — including information about where they found it and what it looked like, how it might have brightened their day and what it ultimately meant to them,” Mader expressed.
Although the founders of the IFAGH project “strive to remain neutral and anonymous,” their website still explained how IFAQH project began — On Jan. 29, 2014, three sisters and their husbands decided to take a day trip to the Valley of Fire State Park in Nevada.
After an afternoon of enjoying the park they drove to Rainbow Vista, as it was the only location near them to receive cell phone service. While the sisters searched for cell service the husbands wandered off to search a cave, off in the distance — there they found the most pleasant of surprises, in the lone desert of all places, a quilted heart with a tag that read, “I need a home.”
Ever since that day the sisters have felt “blessed” with the new purpose to spread the same joy they experienced that day to others around the globe through a simple act of kindness.
This class is part of a larger program in partnership with the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts sponsoring a long-term residency program, “Growing Together,” with Artist in Residency, Julie Mader. Each session of this program offers 60 art lessons to residents, two times per week. This particular session began in October, explained Mader, and has thus far focused on a theme of flowers. For more information about Artist in Residency Mader, visit https://www.juliemader.com/.
For more information about the nursing homes or their volunteer work call (814) 368-5648. For more information on the international IFAQH project visit www.ifaqh.com.