The week of May 21, thirteen students in Mr. Bryant’s Networking and Security shop at the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center earned industry-recognized certifications.
The students (grade level, school district, certification) were: Garry Strait (10th, OESD, PC Pro), Danica Larson (10th, KASD, PC Pro), Owen Peterson (12th, KASD, PC Pro), Lane Crawford (10th, PASD, Network Pro), Charles Clancy (12th, AASD, PC Pro), Dylan Clancy (10th, AASD, PC Pro), Levi Burrous (11th, CASD, PC Pro), Gabriella Salamone (12th, CASD, PC Pro), James Burks (10th, OVSD, PC Pro), William Myers (11th, SASD), James Peffer (12th SASD, PC Pro), Nicole Hockey (10th, CCSD, PC Pro), and Zachery Abbott (10th, NPSD, PC Pro).
The certificates each come with a $1,000 employment guarantee, ensuring the examined skills are workforce-ready.
For more information on the Networking and Security program, feel free to contact Mr. Bryant at bbryant@iu9ctc.org or (814) 642-2573.
For more information on the benefits of industry certifications, go to www.testout.com.