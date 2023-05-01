PORT ALLEGANY — The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center inducted 18 new members into the National Technical Honor Society at a ceremony held on Thursday.
The NTHS is an educational non-profit that exists to honor, recognize, and empower students in Career and Technical Education. The welcome and qualifications were given by James Young, director of the Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center. The guest speaker was Mrs. Sharon Horvath, vice-president of the Port Allegany Women’s Club, and co-owner of The Inn on Maple Street in Port Allegany. The Co-Advisors of the NTHS are Mrs. Risha Johnson, Special Education Facilitator/Co-op Coordinator and Mrs. Kimberly Mooney, Early Childhood Education Program Teacher.
To be considered a candidate for the Honor Society, students at the Seneca Highlands CTC must be in the 11th or 12th grade, have not less than a 93% average in the first three marking periods in their program of study. Students must also maintain a 3.0 GPA at their sending schools and be approved by their instructor, sending district principal, and CTC Director. Finally, there is a committee that reviews the qualifications of all applicants.
The following list is both inducted and returning members for 2023.
NTHS INDUCTEES: Abram Austin, Otto-Eldred High School, building construction; Olivia Barth, Port Allegany High School, early childhood; Seth Benson, Port Allegany High School, culinary; Nickolas Brown, Otto-Eldred High School, heavy equipment; Madison Conn, Smethport Area High School, early childhood; Paige Crum-Threadgill, Port Allegany High School, early childhood; Levi Culver, Port Allegany High School, networking; Blair Dickinson, Smethport Area High School, early childhood; Elexis Hagans, Oswayo Valley High School, early childhood; Bennett Harris, Smethport Area High School, welding; Kristopher Herbert, Port Allegany High School, networking; Dawson Hooftallen, Austin Area High School, building construction; McKenzie Hurd, Coudersport Area High School, early childhood; Alexis Kemp, Oswayo Valley High School, early childhood; Kole Kisko, Port Allegany High School, heavy equipment; Kendra McGarvey-Smoker, Port Allegany High School, homeland security; Harlee-Ann Panighetti, Otto-Eldred High School, heavy equipment; Alissa Wright, Northern Potter High School, early childhood.
RETURNING MEMBERS: Maya Kephart, Port Allegany High School, health assistant; Faith Miller, Smethport Area High School, health assistant; Blaine Moses, Port Allegany High School, heavy equipment; Sierria Peters, Port Allegany High School, health assistant; Mikya Stake, Port Allegany High School, homeland security; Camerynn Stambaugh, Port Allegany High School, health assistant; Kyle Worthington, Northern Potter High School, engineering.
Students must maintain the standards of scholastic achievement, skill development, good character, leadership, honesty, and responsibility to be considered for membership in the Honor Society. The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center is committed to recognizing students who have shown excellence in both academic and technical subjects.
Returning members lit candles to represent the seven attributes of NTHS, and then the induction of candidates with the presentation of Honor Cords took place. Refreshments were created and served by the Culinary Arts Program under the direction of Chef Paul Farmelo.