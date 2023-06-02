PORT ALLEGANY — The Seneca Highlands Career and Technical Center held the 2023 Awards Assembly at the school located on Edison Bates Drive in Port Allegany. During the morning session, students were recognized for their academic achievements.
After a lunch provided by Culinary Students was served, an afternoon ceremony awarded students Incentive Awards based on attendance and grades.
Participating schools at the CTC include Austin, Cameron County, Coudersport, Galeton, Kane, Northern Potter, Oswayo Valley, Otto-Eldred, Port Allegany and Smethport.
The first students to be recognized were the new members of the National Technical Honor Society. Those students are Abram Austin, Olivia Barth, Seth Benson, Nickolas Brown, Madison Conn, Paige Crum-Threadgill, Levi Culver, Blair Dickinson, Elexis Hagans, Bennett Harris, Kristopher Herbert, McKenzie Hurd, Alexis Kemp, Kole Kisko, Kendra McGarvery-Smoker, Harlee-Ann Panigherti and Alissa Wright. Returning members included Maya Kephart, Faith Miller, Blaine Moses, Sierria Peters, Mikya Stake, Camerynn Stambaugh and Kyle Worthington.
Certified Nursing Assistants recognized: Jeannette Nichols, Jasmine Patterson, Alex Post, Angelina Walker and Jade Williams. Receiving C.D.A. Certification was Carla Geelen.
OSHA 10-Hour General Industry Awards went to Samuel Andreao, Hunter Dumire, Mason Ferman, Tristen Lippert, Zander Knechtel, Kenneth Johnson, Blaze Maholic, George Persing, Trevar Shelley and Joshua Hungiville in Building Construction; Lily Duel and Brooklynn Burt in Early Childhood; Beau Barshinger, Joshua Brewer, Alex Freer, Ethan Fuhrer, Bennett Harris, Carter Himes, Tyler McElhattan, Zien Herzog and Korrie Turek in Welding; Carter Mason, Keegen Watson and Jeff Peffer in Networking; Leroy Daniels, Brennan Donovan, Leland Hughes, Damian VanGorder, Jacob Sherwood, Freirick Dunn, Aaron Crawford, Blake Burrows, Doug Minard, Tristen Taylor, Kyle Worthington and John Wylie in Engineering; Ian Fox, Mikya Stake and Tara Stuck in Homeland Security; James Bickford, Ryan Coffman, Joshua Erickson, Adin Henning, Logan Johnson, Blainer Moses, Camden Prescott, Christopher Rounsville, Trent Tombs, Dawson Fitzsimmons and Nicholas Asp in Heavy Equipment; and Willow Babcock, Elizabeth Clinton, Novalee Corliss and Alexis Morgan in Health Assistant.
OSHA 30-Hour General Industry: Zach Blauser, Mason Herbstritt, Aiden Swetland, Blake Burrows, Maura Hess, Tristen Taylor, Aaron Crawford, Hayden Leet, John Wylie, Aidan Emerick, Douglas Minard and Kyle Worthington.
Dual Enrollment Recognition went to Olivia Barth, Patience Dunkle, Jeannette Nichols, Angelina Walker and Jade Williams in Basics of Medical Terminology; Elizabeth Clinton and Alex Post in Human Anatomy & Physiology Survey; Madison Conn, Rylynne Elliott, Alexis Kemp, Maya Kephart, Faith Miller, Gabriella Salamone and Camerynn Stambaugh in General Psychology; Owen Arthurs, Noah Carpenter, Joshus Colton, Brayden Cosper, Aiden Furgeson, Leland Gola, Mason Gordon, Xander Jensen, Parker MIller, Charlie Minard, Jordan Mixer, Aadyn Moore and Brandon Sherwood in Engineering, Technology & Society; Kristopher Herbert, Maya Kephart, Gabriella Salamone, Mikya Stake and Caermynn Stambaugh in American Government and Harlee-Ann Panighetti in Heavy Duty Brake Systems.
NOCTI (National Occupational Competency Testing Institute) Recognition was given to the following: Alex Bridges, Gavin Burgess, Brady Danielson, Alexander Davis, Marshall Ebert, Jason Faes, Bryce Gifford, Hannah Knapp, Deven McClune, Christopher Molina, Allyssa Starks, Kasey Studer, Nicholas WRight and Brian Youn in Automotive; Makayla Alcorn, Ryan Batt, Seth Benson, Kaelyn Bonawitz, Robert Spaeth, Shawn Tucker, Cassandra Waid and Angle Williams in Culinary; Jacob Knapp, kaden Price, Justin Sherwood, Mikya Stake, Brandon Tingley and Braxx Veilleux in Homeland Security; Samuel Andreano, Cayden Black, William Diehl, Hunter Dumire, Mason Ferman, Joshua Hungiville, Kenneth Johnson, Tristen Lippert, Blaze Maholic, George Persing, Trevar Shelley, Wyatt Skillman and Drew Windsor in Building Construction; Blake Burrows, Aaron Crawford, Leland Huges, Blaze Maben, Douglas Minard, Aiden Swetland, Tristen Taylor, Kyle Worthington and John Wylie in Engineering; Lily Duell, Cara Geelen, McKenzie Hurd, Ashleigh Sparling and Shakira Yoder in Early Childhood Education; Maya Kephart, Faith Miller, Jeannette Nihocls, Khloe Nicka, Sierria Peters, Alex Post and Camerynn Stambaugh in Health Assisting; Meryk Ault, Charles Clancy, Levi Culver, Aaron Gamet, Kristopher Herbert, Anthony Herring, Wesley Jacoby, Carter Mason, James Peffer, Owen Peterson, Gabriella Salamone, Bryce Skinner and Keegan Watson in Networking; Nicholas Asp, James Bickford, Ryan Coffman, Joshua Erickson, Dawon Fitzsimmons, Adin Henning, Logan Johnson, Blaine Moses, Camden Prescott, Christopher Rounsvill, Trent Tombs in Heavy Equipment; and Titus Andress, Zachary Blauser, Aidan Emerick, Gabriel Forrest, Corbin Hamilton, Mason Herbstritt, Maura Hess, William Ice, Haden Leet, Cayden Prescott, Jacob Renner, Ashton Rethmel, Seth Sanderson, Dayton Sherwood and Jake Vicic in Welding.
Capstone Education Program included: Robert Spaeth, Cook at Aroma Cafe, Emporium; Alex Davis, Mechanic Intern at PennDot, Coudersport; McKenzie Hurd, IU9 Early Intervention Paraprofessional at Coudersport Elementary School, Coudersport: Brady Danielson, Mechanic Intern at PennDot, Coudersport; Jared Cook, Mechanic at Kibbe Oil and Gas, Ulysses; Aiden Swetland, Mechanic at Harmony Gas, Oil & Coal, LLC, Ulysses; Tristen Lippert, Maintenance INtern at Seneca Highlands CTC, Port Allegany; Ashleigh Sparling, IU9 Early Intervention Paraprofessional at Bradford Elementary, Bradford; Adin Henning, Mechanic at Smethport Gulf, Smethport; Bryce Skinner, Computer Technician at SEneca HIghlands CTC/IU9, Port Allegany; Jake Vicic, Welder/Laborer at Howard’s Drilling in Mt. Jewett; Hunter Dumire, Clerk/Laborer at Costa’s ACE Hardware in Smethport; Bryce Gifford, Mechanic at Smethport Gulf, Smethport; George Persing, Maintenance Intern at Seneca Highlands CTC, Port Allegany; and Keegan Watson, Computer Technician at Smethport Area School District in Smethport.
Students of the Week Recognition went to Marshall Ebert, William Diehl, Kole Kisko in September; Maura Hess, Aiden Swetland, Makayla Alcorn, Maya Kephart and Kaden Price in October; Nicole Hockey, Alexis Kemp, Brady Danielson and Josh Hungiville for November; Blaine Moses and William Ice in December; Seth Bendon Novalee Corliss, Mikya Stake, Gabriella Salamone, Blair Dickinson in January; Cayden Black, Kylar Pelchy and Hayden Leet in February; Brayden Cosper, Joshua Raught, Faith Miller and Kendra McGarvey-Smoker for March; and Levi Culver and Cara Geelen for April.
Student Committee members include Kasey Struder, Blake Mackle, Alex Davis, Hannah Knapp, AUTO; Makayla Alcorn, Seth Benson, Angel Williams, Joshua Raught, Lacey Gross and Hannah Flenike, CUL; Mason Gordon, Doug Minard, Damien VanGorder, Aiden Swetland, Tristen Taylor, Kyle Worthington, EMG; Ryan Coffman, Clayton Geist, Nick Brown, Harlee-Ann Panighertti; Cole Szuba, Gavin McCabe and Kenneth Roach, HEM; Levi Howard, Nicole Hockey, Charles Clancy, Aaron Gamet and Zachery Abbott, NET; Abram Austin, Drew Windsor, Tyler Carinci, Logan Hurlburt, Hunter Dumire and Drake Rounsville, BCO; Clara-Jane Kusnierz, Ashleigh Sparing, Alyssa Young, Isabella Rees and Kyle Waters, ECE; Alex Post, Sierria Peters, Patience Dunkle, Faith Miller and Jade Williams, HA; Mikya Stake and Kaden Price, HOME: and Jacob Renner, Tyler McElhattan, Austin Freer, Mason Herbstritt, Colton Furgeson and Bennett Harris, WELD.
Recognition Awards given to the top student in the program went to Marshall Ebert and Alex Bridges, Automotive Mechanics; Blaze Maholic and Joshua Hungiville in Building Construction Occupations; Makayla Alcorn and Seth Benson in Culinary Arts; Lily Duell and McKenzie Hurd in Early CHildhood Education; Douglas Minard and Kyle Worthington in Engineering Technology; Camerynn Stambaugh and Faith Miller in Health Assistant; Blaine Moses and Nick Asp in Heavy Equipment Maintenance; Mikya Stake and Kaden Price in Homeland Security; Kristopher Herbert and Anthony “AJ” Herring in Networking Technology; and Jake Vicic and William Ice in Welding.
The E&G Auto Plus Scholarship Award for the top mechanic going on to post secondary schooling went to Kasey Studer; The Army Lt. Col. Richard J. Berrettini Scholarship sponsored by the Frank Burt American Legion Post 258 was presented by Chuck Yeager to Mikya Stake; the Northwest Good Citizen Award for students involved in Community Activities went to Sierria Peters and Kade Price; The Kades-Margolis Award for the students who most exemplifies the trade and nominated by their classmates went to Maya Kephart and Mikya Stake; the Port Allegany Woman’s Club Award for Health Assistant went to Camerynn Stambaugh and Khloe Nicka;
The Education Association Award sponsored by the CTC Teachers’ Association went to Maya Kephart, Jeannette Nichols, Faith Miller and Mikay Stake; the Capstone Excellence Award sponsored by Johnston Tools went to Bryce Skinner and Adin Henning; the Dawson Mesler Scholarship went to Charles Clancy and Shakira Yoder.
The Director’s Award, sponsored by Hermitt’s Tax, Inc. Ryan Batt, Aidan Emerick, Kenneth Johnson, George Persing, Drew Windsor, Willaim Diehl, Wesley Jacoby, Jeannette Nichols and Dayton Sherwood.
Most Improved in Program Awards went to Brady Danielson, AUTO; and William Ice, WELD.
Hamlin Bank Work Ethic Awards were presented to Levi Culver, Maura Hess, Douglas Minard, John Wylie, Ryan Coffman, Hayden Leet and Robert Spaeth.
The Mathematics Award went to Carson Neely and Brayden Cosper; The Rotary District 7280 Vocation al Grant went to Kira Bonawitz and Gabriella Salamone; the Port Allegany Rotary Service Award went to Mikya Stake and Faith Miller.
The Dave “Digger” McFall Scholarship went to Maya Kephart and Christopher Rounsville; the Remembering Hanna for students pursuing a 2-year trade school went to Faith Miller, Mikya Stake and Sierria Peters.
The School Spirit Award sponsored by Robert “Bunny” McLean went to Mika Stake and Faith Miller; the Non-Traditional Student Award went to Maura Hess and Alex Post; the Perfect Attendance Award went to Ryan Coffman, Colton Crowe and Steven Klaiber.
Three leather jackets, donated by Larry’s Sport Center in Galeton went to Ryan Coffman for Attendance; John Wylier for Most Improved and Faith Miller for Highest GPA.
Twelve Incentive Prizes were awarded to students whose names were entered for things like attendance and grades. The top two prizes were $2,500 cash from Kightlinger Motors, Inc. and a Chevy Cobalt given by Bidwell Auto. Winner of the $2,500 was Cole Lannager. Winner of the car was Mason Gordon. Both winners were from Port Allegany.