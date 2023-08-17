ST. BONAVENTURE, N.Y. — St. Bonaventure University has again been named one of the nation’s “Best 389 Colleges” by The Princeton Review.
For the sixth straight year, SBU was ranked in the top 15 for how well students from different backgrounds get along. The university ranked No. 15 nationally, and No. 2 in New York state, on the “Lots of Race/Class Interaction” list, which examined how easily and frequently different students interacted.
Only about 15 percent of the nation’s 2,500 four-year colleges are profiled in the 32nd annual college guide, which was released Wednesday.
St. Bonaventure students told The Princeton Review that the university’s faculty, who come equipped with real-world experience and spark students’ interest in a variety of academic disciplines, are passionate about helping.
The university’s small size provides each student with “the opportunity to tutor, teach, do research and lead during their undergrad (years),” and the school has excellent career placement rates.
St. Bonaventure students said the campus culture encourages students “to be respectful with each other,” allowing them to “bond and form a group passionate for their small-town school.” One student said: “If door holding was an Olympic sport, we would win gold.”
The guide includes detailed profiles of the 389 colleges plus ranking lists of the top 25 schools in 50 categories based on The Princeton Review’s student surveys.
The Princeton Review is an education services company known for its test-prep courses, tutoring, books and other student resources. The company is not affiliated with Princeton University.