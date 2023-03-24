The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that Economic Injury Disaster Loans are available for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture, and most private nonprofit organizations with losses from drought that occurred from June 1 through August 30, 2022.
Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application (ELA) via SBA’s secure website (https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration #17772.