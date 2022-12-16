The Salvation Army in Bradford is run by two people in a unique position. They work and interact with faces of the community at every possible level: those in need, professionals, and those interested in worship services.
“It’s like a Venn diagram,” said Major David Means. “And, it is such a privilege. It’s a privilege to have so much trust from each group — they trust that we will take care and address their needs without judgment, they trust that we will do the right thing with the money they donate, and they trust that we will always put God first — it is a humbling position to be in.”
Means is a humble person. He does not boast or brag, not in the slightest.
However, he was so excited about the “outpouring of love” as he described it, he wanted to share the details of the Red Kettle campaign, what happened on the recent Match Day, and what is coming up.
“On a normal Saturday, the kettles average around $1,000,” he said. “We were so excited about the match and knew we wanted to set a goal for the day, but we wanted it to be attainable yet at the same time, challenging. We set it for the day at $5,000.”
Means said there were donations coming all day long. Some were for more than $100 at one time. One person came up to him and told him she had read the article in The Era and had to make it out for her donation that day.
Means, smiling bigger than ever, said, “we not only met the $5,000, we exceeded it. The community came out and donated $5,500 in one day. One day. That’s generosity. That’s love.”
He couldn’t believe the count, he said.
“And the regional commander is going to match this amount — $11,000 total.”
As the Red Kettle Campaign is coming down to the wire, Thursday bell ringers were not out due to the icy weather. There is still $13,000 left to raise for the year. If you can help, call them today. The final day of the campaign is Dec. 24 when the kettles will be out for only a half day.
And that wasn’t all the news he wanted to share with Bradford.
“The blessings just kept coming that day,” he said. “We had applied for funding from the commissioners in November and hadn’t heard anything. The funding we needed is for utility assistance. The money we have from the United Way did not go as far as it normally does this year — it was depleted by September.”
He explained that the organization has around 62 applications a year for utility assistance, but this year there were 86 families in need of assistance.
“The timing was fantastic. Thank you to all who made this possible,” Means said. “This $10,000 will go a very long way to help serve the community.”
The Emergency Utility Assistance Program is the fund for the Salvation Army in Bradford through the United Way for anyone who needs this information.
The Means have only been in the Bradford church for six years. They have witnessed their congregation grow from around 8-10 to now around 30-50 adults in the pews on Sunday mornings.
Yet, alot of community members don’t realize that the Salvation Army is a church. That is one wish the major has for the new year, “I wish the community knew more about our faith-based services.”
The majors grew up in the Salvation Army and, as it was explained, take for granted how much of what they do is just normal for them. It’s easy to forget what the outside community at large thinks they know about the organization.
Most know about service to the community, the food pantry, and other non-profit/charity work that the organization does. What many don’t know is that the Salvation Army, here in Bradford, sponsors a scout troop, has family and friends Fridays (community is always welcome), and offers Bible-based services for all ages on Sundays.
For anyone interested, Sunday school starts at 9:45 a.m. and worship services begin at 11 a.m.. Means added, “If attending the worship service, come a little early and enjoy coffee, donuts, and conversation. For Christmas Sunday and New Year Sunday, there will only be worship service, Sunday school is canceled on those days.”
For all who are asking, no, there is not a membership or soldiership requirement, said Means. “All are welcome. Our uniforms are our expression to others that we have given our lives to Christ,” Means explained. “What our uniforms do not symbolize are perfect people. Though we strive to be.”
In October of 2023, the Salvation Army will have been in Bradford for 135 years; not in the Jackson Avenue building, but in Bradford. Stay tuned for more about this bit of Bradford history.