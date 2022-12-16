Where the money goes

The pews of the sanctuary are filled with grocery bags of food. Enough to feed the 150 families who applied for holiday meals are seen here. This is where part of the donations to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign goes. Major David Means said he is overwhelmed by the love Bradford has shown and the support the church and organization has received this year. “Thank you,” he said, humbly.

 Photo submitted

The Salvation Army in Bradford is run by two people in a unique position. They work and interact with faces of the community at every possible level: those in need, professionals, and those interested in worship services.

“It’s like a Venn diagram,” said Major David Means. “And, it is such a privilege. It’s a privilege to have so much trust from each group — they trust that we will take care and address their needs without judgment, they trust that we will do the right thing with the money they donate, and they trust that we will always put God first — it is a humbling position to be in.”

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos