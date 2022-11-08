Sammy’s Speakeasy was the theme of the S. W. Smith Memorial Public Library’s 33rd annual Library Dinner Auction held in a beautifully decorated Star Hose Co. #1 Banquet Room.

The event featured bucket, silent and live auctions as well as small games of chance. Auctioneer for Sammy’s Speakeasy was Dan Carter assisted by student Auctioneer Layne Stevens. The checkout team of Beth Naylor and Sheila Miller kept things running smoothly.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos