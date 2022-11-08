Sammy’s Speakeasy was the theme of the S. W. Smith Memorial Public Library’s 33rd annual Library Dinner Auction held in a beautifully decorated Star Hose Co. #1 Banquet Room.
The event featured bucket, silent and live auctions as well as small games of chance. Auctioneer for Sammy’s Speakeasy was Dan Carter assisted by student Auctioneer Layne Stevens. The checkout team of Beth Naylor and Sheila Miller kept things running smoothly.
There were 133 guests, many in costume, to the delight of the Auction Committee. Live music was provided by Jonathan Meade and David Whipkey served as bartender. The dinner was catered by Eddie’s on Main and desserts were made by Cindy Knapp.
The Auction Committee consisted of Lisa Bizzaro, Brenda Bosworth, Mary Burr, Mary Grace Collier-Kisler, Rebecca Gardner, Bonna Johns, Toot Potter, Mary Sabolcik, Diane Smith, Jill Stuckey, Jessica Clark, Lynn Farber, Ann Gardner, Melanie Hallows, Mary Jordan, Sheila Miller, Ursula Rosenswie, Christa Schott, Joyce Stehle and Ed Vicic.
The Auction Committee was assisted by student volunteers from the Port Allegany High School National Honor Society, Peer Helpers and students from the circulation staff. Arrangements for the student volunteers were made by Loren Ferguson and Ben Palmer.
The event was deemed a success with preliminary numbers at $25,600. Library Director, Mary Grace Collier-Kisler said she expects the final number to be at $30,000 or more.
The LDA added three new corporate sponsors making 17 local businesses and organizations who sponsor the library. The banners representing those 17 businesses hang in the library year-round. Special thanks were also offered to Argentieri Brothers, Inc., Canoe Place Creative, D’s Queen Bees, Pastor Matthew Howe, Pastor JT Madison, P.C. Federal Credit Union, Port Allegany Fine Wine and Good Spirits, Port Beverage, Dan Schott, Star Hose Fire Company #1, Twig Systems, Twisted Vine Winery and Eatery, and Winery of Ellicottville.