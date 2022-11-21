TIN CANS. In a recent Round The Square column about National Recycling Day, we mentioned that too much recyclable waste was ending up in landfills. One of the interesting facts that we had posted was that one recycled tin can would save enough energy to power a TV for three hours.

That was of interest to a Coudersport resident who called last week to inquire where tin cans could be recycled.

Tags

Local & Social

Trending Food Videos