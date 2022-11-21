TIN CANS. In a recent Round The Square column about National Recycling Day, we mentioned that too much recyclable waste was ending up in landfills. One of the interesting facts that we had posted was that one recycled tin can would save enough energy to power a TV for three hours.
That was of interest to a Coudersport resident who called last week to inquire where tin cans could be recycled.
Arthur Huber phoned and said, “Nobody takes these anymore, you have to pay to have them tossed out with your trash.” He said that they used to take them at the scrap yards but not anymore.
So, we are reaching out to readers for answers. Where can residents take their empty vegetable and soup cans to be recycled? Email us at news@bradfordera.com if you have this information and we will follow up with a post about it.
PREDICTIONS. Early in the fall, Andy Heffner of Rew, brought the first Wooly Worm of the season down to the newsroom. He brought it to us in an empty peanut butter jar, some might remember us reporting.
Well, Heffner called the other night, just when the snow started to fall here, and bury the north.
“The Wooly Worm was right,” Heffner said. “A third black, a third orange, and another third black – and the snow has started.”
Just in case readers need a reminder of how the wooly worm weather forecast works, if the rusty band is wide, then it will be a mild winter. The more black there is, the more severe the winter.