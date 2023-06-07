TEDDY: Remember this song?
“If you go down in the woods today, you’re sure of a big surprise. If you down in the woods today, you’d better go in disguise. For every bear that ever there was, will gather there for certain because, today’s the day the teddy bears have their picnic. Every teddy bear who’s been good is sure of a treat today. There’s lots of marvelous things to eat and wonderful games to play. Beneath the trees where nobody sees. They’ll hide and seek as long as they please. That’s the way the teddy bears have their picnic.”
Here’s an idea for a fun summer activity and treat. Find the old song online and play it for kids, then make this cute recipe from the Popcorn Board, called the Teddy Bear Picnic Mix.
Ingredients: 1/4 cup vegetable oil, 1/4 cup sugar, 5-6 drops pink neon liquid food color, or color of your choice, 1/2 cup unpopped popcorn kernels, 1 mini pastel marshmallows, 1 cup teddy grahams, 1 white fudge covered pretzels (Flipz), 1 cup mini cookies (iced circus animals, or any mini cookie).
Directions: Stir oil, sugar and food coloring together in a large pot (with a tight-fitting lid) over medium heat. Stir in popcorn kernels; cover. Cook over medium heat until popcorn begins to pop. Shake pot over heat until popping begins to slow. Remove pan from heat and pour popcorn into a large bowl. Add marshmallows, teddy grahams, pretzels and cookies and toss lightly.
Look for little buckets to put the snack in — bears wouldn’t eat from bowls, especially on a picnic!