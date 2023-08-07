SEARCH FOR NESSIE. Just in time for National Sea Serpent Day, today, the Loch Ness Centre in Scotland has put a call out for “budding monster hunters” and others to conduct the largest search ever for ole’ Nessie.
The search is scheduled to take place Aug. 26 and 27 where a team from the Investigation Bureau will launch drones and other more modern technology equipped with infrared cameras which produce thermal images as well as underwater listening devices.
Volunteers will be looking for movements in the water, recording findings, and, as is the hope of the researchers, inspiring new interest in locating the Loch Ness “Monster.”
For the full story, check out the BBC website: https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-highlands-islands-66393902
But, you don’t need to fly all the way to Scotland to appreciate and celebrate the holiday. There are plenty of tales here in the states as well. Close to home, there have been tales of a monster in the Susquehanna River, referred to often as the Kettle Creek Monster or the West Branch Dugong. The area of observation was what is now known as Lock Haven — coincidence, Lock/Loch?!
Read the whole story at Seal of Approval: The Monster of the Susquehanna, https://pawilds.com/monster-of-the-susquehanna/
Then there is the Raystown Ray. Nearly smack-dab in the middle of Pittsburgh and Harrisburg is Raystown Lake. The first sighting was reported in 1994. The search continues for the apparently vegetarian lake creature as the years pass. Visit https://raystownray.com/ for more info.