PATRIOT DAY. The attack happened 22 years ago today.
American flags, from sea to shining sea, are lowered today. A moment of silence, first at 8:46 a.m. and then at 10:28 a.m., will take place.
Today, we remember the gut-wrenching, terrifying day when four planes were hijacked.
Three of them successfully crashed into their targeted buildings: the Twin Towers in New York City and the Pentagon in Arlington, Va.
During the attacks, 2,977 lives were lost, including 343 New York City firefighters, 23 New York City police officers, 37 Port Authority of New York and New Jersey officers, eight emergency medical techs and paramedics, one patrolman. Flight 77 lost all 59 passengers and crew when it was hijacked and flown into the Pentagon, killing 130 more.
The fourth plane was brought down in a field, in Shanksville, after passengers fought with the hijacker — preventing still more loss of life.
More than 20 years later, there are still unidentified victims of the attacks. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued 2,734 death certificates at the World Trade Center; and were forced to alter their classifications to include “death due to terrorist attack.”
Memorials have been placed at all three locations. The names of the deceased have been spoken, published and not forgotten.
In September 2002, then President George W. Bush declared 9/11 to be A Day of Remembrance and issued the first Patriot Day. Fourteen years later, then President Barack Obama announced 9/11 as a National Day of Service and Remembrance. The next year, then President Donald Trump expanded the observance; Sept. 8-10 would be National Days of Prayer and Remembrance with 9/11 declared as Patriot Day.