PART 2: We’re sharing some memories of Bradford from Dr. Frederick Young. Here’s part 2.

“I had a cousin in Colorado who played the accordion and I wanted to learn to play. Sam Dietch who had a music store in Bradford taught me to play and by the time I was in 5th or 6th grade I took piano lessons from William Davis at the Episcopal Church with the goal of becoming an organist.”

