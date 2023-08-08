OLD PAPERS: In a prior column, we shared some headlines from a Nov. 13, 1918, copy of The Era, regarding World War I.
Stories like “Committee appointed to conduct election” and “Churches unite in big service of patriotism” and “Campaign gets into its stride” made the front page.
The election was for the Bradford Chapter of the American Red Cross. The committee was T.H. Kennedy, Rev. W.H. Overs, L.E. Mallory Jr., George L. Dobie and Rev. David F. Hickey, LLD.
For patriotism, “Rev. H.H. Witham, new pastor of the First Methodist church of Bradford, speaking last evening, in that edifice from the text ‘To What Purpose If This Waste?’ said in part that the achievements of the world just brought to a close were not waste, but a gift to humanity. The various national ideals of the several European countries were depicted by the speaker who was in Europe shortly before the outbreak of hostilities.”
The campaign getting into its stride was the United War Work Fund, with an estimated collection in the county of $65,000. Bradford’s receipts were $16,149.52.
That would be the equivalent of $326,315.49 today.
The total campaign goal would be $1,313,383.11 today.
In that same edition, Kreinsons was having a Smoke and Water Sale from a disastrous fire in the premises adjoining the furniture store, which caused damage to the stock. “Furniture, carpets, rugs, draperies, lace curtains and curtain material, all alike, suffered from the streams of water and dense smoke. None of the goods, however, are permanently injured.”
In that post-war era, we’re sure Bradford folks could use the big savings offered, but it’s a shame that it came in such a way.