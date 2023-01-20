MUSIC FESTIVAL: Great news! The Endless Mountain Music Festival has received a grant recently.
The Endless Mountain Music Festival is a classical music festival with 17 concerts in 17 days each summer in north central Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York. The mission of the festival is to bring world-renowned musicians to communities in northern Pennsylvania and southern New York to enrich the cultural, economic, and educational life of the Twin Tiers region. For more information, go to endlessmountain.net.
The National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) has approved the music festival to receive a Challenge America award of $10,000, which will support a series.
It is one of 262 Challenge America awards totaling $2.62 million that were announced by the NEA as part of its first round of fiscal year 2023 grants.
“We are so proud to be accepting a Challenge America award,” said Cynthia Long, Endless Mountain Music Festival executive director. “This grant is so important to our festival, as it will be used to support our invited guest artists in a series of performances and educational programs in our region, as well as help to keep live music on stage in our communities.”
NEA Chair Maria Rosario Jackson, PhD. added, “Projects such as this one with the Endless Mountain Music Festival strengthen arts and cultural ecosystems, provide equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, and contribute to the health of our communities and our economy.”
By advancing equitable opportunities for arts participation and practice, the NEA fosters and sustains an environment in which the arts benefit everyone in the United States. For more information, go to arts.gov.