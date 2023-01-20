MUSIC FESTIVAL: Great news! The Endless Mountain Music Festival has received a grant recently.

The Endless Mountain Music Festival is a classical music festival with 17 concerts in 17 days each summer in north central Pennsylvania and the Southern Tier of New York. The mission of the festival is to bring world-renowned musicians to communities in northern Pennsylvania and southern New York to enrich the cultural, economic, and educational life of the Twin Tiers region. For more information, go to endlessmountain.net.

