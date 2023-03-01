MR. ROGERS: He’s one of Pennsylvania’s — and the nation’s — most beloved and recognizable icons, Mr. Fred Rogers.
The March/April issue of Pennsylvania Magazine features a story by Kellie B. Gormly on Fred Rogers’ Legacy.
✓ Unlimited website access 24/7
✓ Unlimited e-Edition access 24/7
✓ The best local, regional and national news in sports, politics, business and more!
With a Digital Only subscription, you'll receive unlimited access to our website and e-edition. Our digital products are available 24/7 and are accessible anywhere, anytime.
|Rate
|Price
|Duration
|Daily Pass
|$3.00
|for 1 day
|1 Month
|$24.00
|for 31 days
|3 Months
|$67.00
|for 90 days
|6 Months
|$120.00
|for 180 days
|1 Year
|$195.00
|for 365 days
As a current print subscriber, you receive 24/7 access to our website and online e-edition at no additional charge. All you have to do is activate your access.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Cloudy with rain and snow diminishing this morning. Partial clearing this afternoon. High near 55F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Snow accumulations less than one inch..
Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Updated: March 1, 2023 @ 9:29 am
...ICY ROADS POSSIBLE FOR THE MORNING COMMUTE... Spotty light mixed precipitation will affect parts of the area between 8 and 10 am. Any untreated surfaces could become icy.
MR. ROGERS: He’s one of Pennsylvania’s — and the nation’s — most beloved and recognizable icons, Mr. Fred Rogers.
The March/April issue of Pennsylvania Magazine features a story by Kellie B. Gormly on Fred Rogers’ Legacy.
“Today, when visiting the Latrobe area, you can visit the real-life Mister Rogers’ neighborhood and recall the kindness and gentleness that Rogers demonstrated. With a reassuring smile, Rogers touched millions of lives when he donned his sweater and sang his episode-beginning mantra, ‘Won’t you be my neighbor?’”
Mr. Rogers passed away in 2003, and is buried in Latrobe. Visitors can stop by his grave, see his childhood church and other sites, the story indicates. “Then, you can drive about 40 miles to Pittsburgh where the legendary PBS show ‘Mister Rogers Neighborhood’ was filmed at WQED’s studios. The show debuted in 1968 and ran more than three decades. You can view artifacts from the set at two Pittsburgh museums as well as sit with a Rogers memorial with a view of the city.”
In Latrobe, the Fred Rogers Institute at Saint Vincent College has an interactive exhibit about his life before and after Mr. Rogers became the world’s neighbor. His boyhood home is at 737 Weldon St. in Latrobe, which remains a private residence today.
The Latrobe Presbyterian Church is where he attended as a youth. The James H. Rogers Park, named after the icon’s father, has a statue of Mister Rogers. Unity Cemetery is where he is buried.
In Pittsburgh, the Senator John Heinz History Center in the Strip District has a “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” exhibit, complete with items from the original set. The Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh, on the North Side, has some of the original puppets. And the Tribute to Children statue at North Shore has a bronze statue of Mister Rogers bent to tie his shoe, and is looking toward downtown Pittsburgh.
Please help local businesses by taking an online survey to help us navigate through these unprecedented times. None of the responses will be shared or used for any other purpose except to better serve our community. The survey is at: www.pulsepoll.com $1,000 is being awarded. Everyone completing the survey will be able to enter a contest to Win as our way of saying, "Thank You" for your time. Thank You!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.