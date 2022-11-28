GIVING: All the shopping is nearing completion today, cyber Monday. And, of course, many of you are exhausted from the holiday and hunting. So now what do you do?
Give, give back to the community, your neighbors, and the organizations that keep our area special.
Tomorrow, Tuesday, is #GivingTuesday. This is a global movement, only 10 years in existence, and already record-setting for single day giving as well as year-round support. It’s not all about money, either. Time, effort, compassion, and kindness are all things that can be given to someone or a place on Tuesday.
The Giving Tuesday website states, “People can show their generosity in a variety of ways during GivingTuesday. Whether it’s helping a neighbor, advocating for an issue, sharing a skill, or finding virtual volunteer opportunities with their favorite causes — everyone has something to give and every act of generosity counts.”
Consider a donation to a local charity; Bradford has many. Here are a few: Salvation Army, YWCA, Friendship Table, Destinations-Bradford, SPCA, Rotary Club, most of the churches and places of worship, Zonta, Evergreen Elm, Futures, Tuna Valley Trails Association, and so many others.
Many places also need volunteers to donate their time — a simple hour or two to read a book to a child at the library, play cards with a senior at one of the nursing homes, help sort items for a clothing drive, ring a bell for the Salvation Army’s fundraiser, walk a dog for the SPCA, sign up to clear a trail — you get the picture.
It really is simple to give. For one day, or for the rest of the year.