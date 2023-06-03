BLOSSOMS. New research released by horticulture guide Gardening Chores, recently analyzed the number of Google searches for various flowers in order to discover and reveal Pennsylvania’s top five favorite flowers.
Taking the number one spot was lavender. Renowned for its delicate purple flowers, wonderful fragrance and essential oils which promote relaxation. Lavender’s delicate purple can provide a shock of color to any space — indoor or out. However, outside lavender is a great pollinator for bees. Grow lavender in bright, dry conditions in not very fertile soil with good drainage.
The second most popular flowers were sunflowers. Common sunflowers, which happen to be the most popular variety, are an annual flower — meaning it dies after one growing season. Sunflowers grow best in full sun or partial shade, in average fertile soil with good drainage.
The third, fourth and fifth most popular flowers in the state were in a very tight race for placement on this list — the rose, hydrangea and peony. All were very close in the number of searches per year.
Coming in third was the classic red rose which generally grows best in full sun, with soil of medium moisture and a pH ranging from neutral to slightly acidic. The fourth most popular Pennsylvania flower search discovered by Gardening Chores is the hydrangea, which comprise more than 75 differing species. These plants grow best in full sun, with areas of afternoon shade — if possible. These plants grow very quickly and can easily reach 10 feet, make sure to plant where they have room to grow.
Last on the list was the Peony, growing best in full sunlight or only partially shaded areas.