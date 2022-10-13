12 BEST. In a recent article published on Outside, the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) was named one of the 12 best National Forests to see fall foliage in the U.S.

The ANF features more than 50,000 acres of hardwoods whose leaves turn vibrantly deep crimson, gold and brilliant yellow during the autumn season; whose peak color time frame is from late September to mid-October, according to the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — making the ANF a top leaf-peeping destination.

