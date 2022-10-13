12 BEST. In a recent article published on Outside, the Allegheny National Forest (ANF) was named one of the 12 best National Forests to see fall foliage in the U.S.
The ANF features more than 50,000 acres of hardwoods whose leaves turn vibrantly deep crimson, gold and brilliant yellow during the autumn season; whose peak color time frame is from late September to mid-October, according to the PA Department of Conservation and Natural Resources — making the ANF a top leaf-peeping destination.
The ANF is open to public access all year round, at no cost. With over 201 miles of hiking trails and many water trails (like the 30-mile long Allegheny Reservoir, as one example) for paddlers and anglers to enjoy, there is no shortage in the ANF of exploring enchanting fall scenery.
Speaking of the Allegheny Reservoir, in order to maximize your opportunity to view the colorful fall scene, plan a drive or cycle the 27-mile Longhouse National Scenic Byway around the reservoir.
Mountain bike enthusiasts can also enjoy the fall spectacular of the ANF by planning a ride on the 30+ mile trails at Jakes Rocks, a free loop bike trail located just off the Longhouse National Scenic Byway.
If you prefer to linger in the ANF to appreciate the fall colors the forest hosts multiple campgrounds, with fees which range from approximately $10 to $20 per night.; However the ANF also allows dispersed camping in designated sections of the forest — some charge a small fee, others are free and donations are accepted in lieu of payment at other sites.
For more information about trails, camping, fishing, kayaking or biking, explore the VisitANF.com website.