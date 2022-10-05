TEACHERS. On this day, each year since Oct. 5, 1994 WORLD TEACHERS’ DAY has been celebrated to honor and recognize the individuals who shape young minds, helping them to learn and grow to the best of their abilities.

This globally recognized holiday was originally launched in 1994 by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) as a way to show annual respect and admiration to “dedicated teachers around the world who continue to strive every day to ensure that ‘inclusive and equitable quality education’ and the promotion of ‘lifelong learning opportunities for all’ become a reality in every corner of the globe.”

