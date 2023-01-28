MORE: It worked! The story we’ve been sharing about Richard Caserio, who died in World War II, really resonated with some local folks — his family!
But, you have to wait until next week for us to bring you, as Paul Harvey famously said, the rest of the story.
We’ll give you a hint — his grandnephew bears his same first name, Richard
CANDY: Now on a sweet and silly note, what do you suppose is Pennsylvania’s favorite Valentine’s candy? Drive a few hours south and you’ll find it, right in Hershey. The world famous Hershey’s kisses hold the top spot this year, with M&Ms in second place and Conversation Hearts in third place, according to Candystore.com.
Kisses were big in Texas, Arkansas, Delaware, Oregon and Utah.
New Yorkers went for Conversation Hearts to tell their sweeties to “BE MINE.” Heart-shaped boxes of chocolate were in second place, followed by cinnamon bears.
The website says that this year, the National Retail Federation expects $25.9 billion in sales for Valentine’s Day, with 57% of people buying candy.
Here are some other interesting facts: 47% of people said they will buy themselves a box of chocolates this year. Maybe that’s why 58 million pounds of chocolate are bought during Valentine’s Day week.
It takes manufacturers 11 months to make enough conversation hearts for the six-week peak selling period.
Children receive 39% of all Valentine’s Day candy and gifts.
In Japan, chocolate is given to men, not women, for Valentine’s Day.
The average American spends $144.56 on Valentine’s Day candy, while in the Middle Ages, valentines were handmade gifts like love poems or artwork.