SUPERSTITIONS. Bob Morgan, an 80 year old Wilcox resident, called into the Era newsroom on Friday afternoon, just before the Martin Luther King Jr. federal holiday, to explain that not all of the superstitions listed in an earlier edition of ‘Round the Square about finding luck on days like Friday the 13th, have brought him luck, personally.
He explained, when he was just a child growing up in Wilcox, no more than the age of ten years old — so almost 70 years ago, now — Morgan was peddling his bicycle around his neighborhood when he came upon a patch of the largest four-leaf clovers he had ever seen — so he carefully collected them and went on his way, peddling about the neighborhood.
Morgan’s mother had always told him that the first snake seen in the spring, if killed, brings good luck. That same day he encountered the four-leaf clovers for good luck early in the spring and wouldn’t you know it but before he knew it he spotted that lucky snake his mother talked about and while riding to it the chain on his bicycle broke and he wrecked his bicycle — breaking his elbow as a result.
The broken elbow took him outside his comfort zone, as it could only be treated properly out of the area and he was transported to a bigger hospital as a result. The point of his decades-old story was to say that those “lucky” four-leaf clovers he came upon that day many, many years ago were “not so lucky,” Morgan stated.
And even to this very day, when Morgan mows his own yard in Wilcox he remembers that experience and just avoids, mowing around, any patches of clover he encounters.