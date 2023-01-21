SWEATPANTS. If you need an excuse to stay in your sweatpants all day long — then mark today your favorite day on the calendar because January 21 is annually celebrated around the globe at International Sweatpants Day.

It is hard to believe that those casually soft trousers are close to 100 years old, and although they come in all different styles, colors and fabrics today — the original sweatpants were made without frills in a simple knitted gray jersey pant. The first pairs of sweatpants were designed by the French clothing, footwear and sports equipment company Le Coq Sportif in the 1920s, by owner Emile Camuset. Sweatpants were originally designed for the comfort of athletes.

