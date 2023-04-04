SIZZLE. Now that the snow has melted and warmer temperatures are slowly bringing the green of a fresh new spring to the area, the Farmers’ Almanac is looking further ahead and has recently released their 2023 Summer Forecast.
The summer solstice, on June 21, is recognized in the Northern Hemisphere as the official first day of summer — the question is will this summer be as sizzling hot as last summer? According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the summer of 2022 was ranked as the third-hottest summer in the last 128 years. Last summer’s average temperature between June 1 and Aug. 31 was 73 degrees, which is two degrees above average.
“While we hate to be the bearer of bad news, we’d be remiss not to warn you of what our long-range weather outlook is pointing to — Sizzling temperatures, again,” the Farmers’ Almanac Summer Weather Forecast reads. Their forecast, based on a proprietary formula, is calling for a warmer than normal summer for most of the United States. Possibly to contend with the summer of 2021, which is one of two hottest summers of record. The second is the Dust Bowl summer of 1936.
“The heat will seem unrelenting for some areas, persisting from late June through early September” the Farmers’ Almanac forecast states. “Temperatures will, at times, soar into the 90s, perhaps even topping 100 (degrees).”
While July is forecast to be rather hot, with sweltering conditions for the July 4th holiday however, the middle of August is when folks will want to find a cool spot to hide away from the outdoor conditions. “Plenty of three-digit temperatures and high humidity are expected to heat up most of the country.”
For more information on the summer forecast, visit https://www.farmersalmanac.com/