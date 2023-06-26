HISTORY: Imagine school children 100 years from now learning about the history of our time.
That’s something we think about often, those of us at RTS who pre-date 9/11 and can remember things like President Ford falling down the steps of an airplane, The Muppet Show, Walter Cronkite, the Iran Contra affair, Terry Anderson, Murphy Brown and Dan Quayle, All in The Family, and so forth.
There are things we discuss that make others at The Era scratch their heads. We’ll give a little quiz, with answers at the end — no fair using Google.
- Who was Clara Peller?
- What movie star and former governor of California became president?
- What male movie star who later made it big was in the television show Moonlighting?
- What 1980s arcade game was inducted into the Guinness Book of World Records as the “Most Successful Coin Operated Game” in 2005?
- What television show from the 1970s and 80s still holds the record for the most watched finale ever, with over 100 million households tuning in?
- Who was the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom from 1979 to 1990?
- Who was the 1988 presidential candidate with the awkward photo-op aboard an M1 Abrams tank?
- What was the name of the ranch of the Ewing family in the television show Dallas?
- Who was the youngest actor on The Golden Girls?
- What city was All in the Family based in?
How did you do? Here are the answers:
1. Where’s the Beef lady
2. Ronald Reagan
3. Bruce Willis
4. Pac-Man
5. M*A*S*H
6. Margaret Thatcher
7. Michael Dukakis
8. Southfork
9. Rue McClanahan
10. Queens, NYC