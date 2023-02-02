SHADOWS. Each year on February 2nd everyone in the area patiently awaits the verdict of a rodent’s shadow to tell us if we are in for six more weeks of winter. For some reason, only a groundhog named Punxsutawney Phil from Gobbler’s Knob in Punxsutawney knows the correct answer.

If the all-knowing weather rodent celebrity sees his shadow today then we can expect to bunker down for another six weeks of winter — adversely, if the skies are cloudy and Phil does not see his shadow then warmer temperatures can be expected, along with an early spring.

