SUPERSTITIONS. For those folks who believe in superstitions, this Friday the 13th may make them feel uneasy so the Farmers’ Almanac compiled a list of things to keep bad luck away.
Here are the first six of 13 ways to improve your luck this Friday the 13th:
- Knock on wood, “it was once believed that good spirits lived in trees and that by knocking on anything made from wood,” would call forth the good spirits to protect the knocker from misfortune.
- Now this one may be hard, being that it is winter — However, the Farmers’ Almanac recommends finding a four-leaf clover. This Irish superstition was believed to help the owner of the shamrock to see evil, and avoid it.
- Wear your clothes inside out. Now we admit, this superstition of luck is new for us in the Era newsroom, however according to the Almanac wearing an item of clothing backward or inside out brings good luck.
- Look at the new moon over your right shoulder. Apparently, viewing the new moon over your right shoulder is said to bring good luck but seeing it over the left shoulder brings bad luck.
- Sleep facing south — This belief, rooted in the Chinese art of feng shui, is that if one sleeps with their head facing south it promotes positive spiritual energy bringing good health and fortune.
- Break clear, uncolored glass. It is a common superstition that breaking a mirror brings seven years of bad luck but apparently breaking clear glass is helpful, as it is a sign that the breaker has averted some grave misfortune.
