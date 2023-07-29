BACK 2 SCHOOL. August is Back to School Month, and it is fast approaching and can be quite costly for families. According to the National Retail Federation, American families with school-aged children spent an average of $864 on school supplies in 2022 — and did that number even include the back to school clothing, shoes and other non-education supplies needed? The survey didn’t make that clear, but either way Back to School equals extra expenses for parents, guardians and caregivers.
Fortunately, there are ways for families to get assistance and get creative to handle the burden of Back to School expenses — on top of rent, food and bills. Operation Warm has supplied a checklist to make sure your child has everything they need to kick off the school year. The checklist includes supplies, such as pencils, ballpoint pens, markers/crayons/colored pencils, highlighters, erasers, notebooks, index cards, loose-leaf binder paper, graph paper, folders, binders, clear tape and a glue stick.
As a reminder, Through TCC and Wireless Zone, Round Room LLC. aims to ease the strain of rising school supply costs each year with their School Rocks Backpack Giveaway. According to an article that ran in Wednesday’s edition of The Era, Round Room, the nation’s largest Verizon Authorized Retailers announced its TCC and Wireless Zone retailers, including the one in Bradford on Sunday from 1 to 4 p.m. will host a School Rocks Backpack Giveaway event at their Foster Brook location.
Each backpack will be filled with pencils, paper, a pencil box, folders, a ruler and glue. Let Round Room ease a bit of the financial burden this school year and stop by Sunday.