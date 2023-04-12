POPCORN: OK folks, so we really like the website for Popcorn.org and all the neat recipes for snacks.
This one looks interesting — Apricot Cherry Popcorn Squares. Ingredients: 10 cups air-popped popcorn; 3/4 cup dried cherries; 3/4 cup sugar; 1/2 cup + 2 tbsp. Water; 1/2 cup sugar-free apricot preserves; 1/4 cup light corn syrup; 1/2 teaspoon lemon juice
Directions: Combine popcorn and cherries in large bowl. Combine sugar, water, preserves, corn syrup, and lemon juice in a small saucepan; bring to a boil and cook, stirring constantly, until sugar dissolves. Cook until mixture forms thick, “ropy” threads that drip from the spoon. Pour slowly over popped popcorn and mix thoroughly. Spray 9 x 13-inch baking dish with cooking spray. Press mixture into baking dish and cool completely before serving.
The site offers some “Super Snack Hacks” too. Herbs & spices are an easy way to flavor popcorn without adding fat or calories — add a dash and you’re done.
Added health benefits come from spices like ginger and turmeric making it a tasty way to slip extra nutrients into your daily diet. Ginger turmeric popcorn. Ingredients: 8 cups unsalted, unbuttered popped popcorn; 1/4 cup light olive oil; 2 tablespoons honey; 1/2 teaspoon salt; 2 teaspoons grated lemon zest; 1 1/2 teaspoons ground ginger; 1 teaspoon ground turmeric
Directions: Preheat oven to 300° Fahrenheit. Line large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper or foil coated with cooking spray. Spread popcorn onto prepared baking sheet.
In small saucepan set over medium heat, heat olive oil, honey and salt; stir in lemon zest, ginger and turmeric. Pour over popcorn and toss gently to coat evenly.
Bake for 30 minutes, stirring occasionally, or until popcorn is dry and crisp. Let cool completely before serving.